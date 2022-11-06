One more thing.. as usual!

- Fixed a bug due to which some robots could have targets after calling them to a position or to themselves.
- Fixed a bug due to which sometimes a new unit was not created from the unit producer (but maybe not!).
- Now the allied combat robot has a more advanced logic for returning to its spawner, if the bot has moved away from the spawner twice as far as the radius of the spawner, and the robot's target is relatively far away, then the robot resets its target and returns to its spawner.
- Now the robots basically send their signals to the position of the one who attacked them. This allowed the robots to find their target more efficiently.
- Increased the number of dropped infected chips from enemy combat robots from 1-2 to 1-4 (from 1 to 4 pieces can fall out of one robot)
The most beautiful GIFs are attached:
Changed files in this update