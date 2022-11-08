Hotfix 0.10.6

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.10.6) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed the issue where a vermin control check box would appear for animals that should not have it.

Fixed the issue where the maximum enemy hitpoint set in the custom difficulty, wouldn’t translate properly in-game.

Fixed the issue that caused random beams to be destroyed upon loading the game.

Fixed the issue that stopped settlers from hauling after some time and not listening to priorities.

Known issues:

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

NOTE FOR THE EXPERIMENTAL BRANCH: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text

Foxy Voxel