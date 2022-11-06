 Skip to content

Space Architect update for 6 November 2022

v0.26.0 - Tier 2 Buildings & Fuel Autosell

Build 9880720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More extensive than usual update - steaming through Tier 2 production, only Graphene left to introduce.

Also, the big introduction of auto refueling pumps, they will automatically sell the fuel you produce.

Changelog:

  • New Device: Pump Station LH2 LOX - fill it with LOX & LH2 to automatically sell it, vessel comes every 5 min
  • New Device: Acid Plant - produces Acid
  • New Device: BioPlastic Plant - produces BioPlastic
  • New Device: Gas Giants Mining Drone - mines nearby planet for Raw Gas, required to produce Xenon
  • New Device: Xenon Separator Plant - converts Raw Gas to Xenon
  • Added nearby planetary system
  • Change: Rebalanced power - less power draw when not producing
  • Change: Rebalanced construction cost - use more relevant item types
  • Change: Mining devices now use power
  • Change: Mining laser now have alerts when full storage or low power
  • Change: Improvement to UI scaling
  • Fixed: Tech tree after loading game
  • Fixed: Situation when crew member is just outside the station and can't move - caught by Kapudd im Kopp

