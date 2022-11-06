v0.26.0 - Tier 2 Buildings & Fuel Autosell

More extensive than usual update - steaming through Tier 2 production, only Graphene left to introduce.
Also, the big introduction of auto refueling pumps, they will automatically sell the fuel you produce.
Changelog:
- New Device: Pump Station LH2 LOX - fill it with LOX & LH2 to automatically sell it, vessel comes every 5 min
- New Device: Acid Plant - produces Acid
- New Device: BioPlastic Plant - produces BioPlastic
- New Device: Gas Giants Mining Drone - mines nearby planet for Raw Gas, required to produce Xenon
- New Device: Xenon Separator Plant - converts Raw Gas to Xenon
- Added nearby planetary system
- Change: Rebalanced power - less power draw when not producing
- Change: Rebalanced construction cost - use more relevant item types
- Change: Mining devices now use power
- Change: Mining laser now have alerts when full storage or low power
- Change: Improvement to UI scaling
- Fixed: Tech tree after loading game
- Fixed: Situation when crew member is just outside the station and can't move - caught by Kapudd im Kopp
