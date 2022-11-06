 Skip to content

TurboMania Fog Racers update for 6 November 2022

6th of November Update

6th of November Update

Build 0.7.0.5 changelog:

  • Overall game difficulty increased
  • Turbo Exhaust particle effect added for all AI cars
  • Turbo Exhaust particle effect added for all Player cars
  • red emmisive taillight effect added for all AI car
  • more navigation points and important map design changes ( Deep Space map )
  • slight map design changes for Nordic Noir map
  • adjusted camera shake effect strenght for avalanche event ( Nordic Noir map )
  • new camera settings for Hool car
  • new camera settings for Strada car
  • altered driving model for Strada car with 5% more front wheels bias ( inreased high speed stability, more control )
  • slightly altered driving model for Hool car with bit more rear oriented center of gravity ( now vehicle is less likely to "dive" when jumping )
  • amount of available cars in Free Ride mode decreased to 3 - quality over quantity. Other cars will be restored in next updates once the are polished and ready
  • improved suspension behaviour for Droid and Rock cars
  • slight changes to Bug auto-leveling limiter levels
  • new vehicle mesh model for School Bus car
  • new vehicle mesh model for Cop car
  • new vehicle mesh model for Rock car
  • balanced most sound effects and music levels
  • physic assets for Bug, Hooligan and Cop car improved for better car behaviour when hit by falling rocks and smashed

next update COMING SOON

