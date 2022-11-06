6th of November Update

Build 0.7.0.5 changelog:
- Overall game difficulty increased
- Turbo Exhaust particle effect added for all AI cars
- Turbo Exhaust particle effect added for all Player cars
- red emmisive taillight effect added for all AI car
- more navigation points and important map design changes ( Deep Space map )
- slight map design changes for Nordic Noir map
- adjusted camera shake effect strenght for avalanche event ( Nordic Noir map )
- new camera settings for Hool car
- new camera settings for Strada car
- altered driving model for Strada car with 5% more front wheels bias ( inreased high speed stability, more control )
- slightly altered driving model for Hool car with bit more rear oriented center of gravity ( now vehicle is less likely to "dive" when jumping )
- amount of available cars in Free Ride mode decreased to 3 - quality over quantity. Other cars will be restored in next updates once the are polished and ready
- improved suspension behaviour for Droid and Rock cars
- slight changes to Bug auto-leveling limiter levels
- new vehicle mesh model for School Bus car
- new vehicle mesh model for Cop car
- new vehicle mesh model for Rock car
- balanced most sound effects and music levels
- physic assets for Bug, Hooligan and Cop car improved for better car behaviour when hit by falling rocks and smashed
next update COMING SOON
