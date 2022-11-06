- Prevented a death loop in L4
- QoL enhancement on collectible items
- Hopefully prevented rare cases of players falling through the ground when teleporting
- Made the speedrun timer more fair (it'll now pause accordingly when loading a scene for longer than expected)
- When getting teleported to a dimension while in dialogue, the task sheet location will now appear on re-entry to the store
Employee of the Month update for 6 November 2022
1.0.10 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update