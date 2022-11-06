 Skip to content

Employee of the Month update for 6 November 2022

1.0.10 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9880680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prevented a death loop in L4
  • QoL enhancement on collectible items
  • Hopefully prevented rare cases of players falling through the ground when teleporting
  • Made the speedrun timer more fair (it'll now pause accordingly when loading a scene for longer than expected)
  • When getting teleported to a dimension while in dialogue, the task sheet location will now appear on re-entry to the store

Changed files in this update

Depot 1957231
