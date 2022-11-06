 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spintales update for 6 November 2022

V1.0.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 9880627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed hours bug granting alot of hours
-Fixed dwarf mountain and made it overall easier to use
-Fixed the late-game soulshop
-Fixed several bonus-loops , causing runs to end early
-Fixed an exploit causing endless talent points

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link