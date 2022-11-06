 Skip to content

Tough Love Arena update for 6 November 2022

0.98.2

Build 9880509

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can find the full changelog at about.toughlovearena.com/log

  • Gameplay: Throws can no longer counterhit (e.g. vs Frenzy startup)
  • Maintenance: Rewrote platform detection and behavior for WIP mobile apps

