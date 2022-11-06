Patch 1.2.0b - Hardship - Hotfix

**
CONTENT/FEATURES:
**
- Vector Drum Mag added
- Keycard briefcase added
CHANGES:
- Adjustments dropping of airdrops
- Changes to how MP5 and Vector are held by the player
- Adjustment to 50 Cal Sniper spawn chance
- Can now stack standard keycards to a count of 3
- Increased film grain on night vision
- Improvements to visuals of items in dead player inventory
BUG FIXES:
- Fix to swapping primary and secondary weapon
- Fixes to selling items only giving half the amount its worth
- Fix to throwables still displaying damage numbers, even if disabled
- Fixes to helicopter random event locations
- Possible fixes for not being able to interact with dead body randomly
- Fix to boss health bar going below 0
- Fix for dead body inventory causing items to fall through ground if dropped
- Fixes / changes to container refill system
- Fix to keybinds for hotbar
