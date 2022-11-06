 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 6 November 2022

Patch 1.2.0b - Hardship - Hotfix

Patch 1.2.0b - Hardship - Hotfix · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CONTENT/FEATURES:

  • Vector Drum Mag added
  • Keycard briefcase added

CHANGES:

  • Adjustments dropping of airdrops
  • Changes to how MP5 and Vector are held by the player
  • Adjustment to 50 Cal Sniper spawn chance
  • Can now stack standard keycards to a count of 3
  • Increased film grain on night vision
  • Improvements to visuals of items in dead player inventory

BUG FIXES:

  • Fix to swapping primary and secondary weapon
  • Fixes to selling items only giving half the amount its worth
  • Fix to throwables still displaying damage numbers, even if disabled
  • Fixes to helicopter random event locations
  • Possible fixes for not being able to interact with dead body randomly
  • Fix to boss health bar going below 0
  • Fix for dead body inventory causing items to fall through ground if dropped
  • Fixes / changes to container refill system
  • Fix to keybinds for hotbar

