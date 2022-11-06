 Skip to content

Far Away Horse update for 6 November 2022

Speed Boost System

Far Away Horse update for 6 November 2022

Speed Boost System

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have added a speed boost system to the game.

Players can level up just by walking.

Every level you gain will add a speed boost to your character.

This speed boost will reset when you exit the game so plan for long journeys!

