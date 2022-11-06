- Crafting buildings now requires most materials upfront instead of during construction
- Increase default stomach capacity by 20%
- Update wording of Perk requirement for doing actions
- Fixed Site actions unable to use repeat UI
Pawsecuted update for 6 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.549
Patchnotes via Steam Community
