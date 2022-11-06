 Skip to content

Pawsecuted update for 6 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.549

  • Crafting buildings now requires most materials upfront instead of during construction
  • Increase default stomach capacity by 20%
  • Update wording of Perk requirement for doing actions
  • Fixed Site actions unable to use repeat UI

