- New male characters.
- Added 15 craftable men's and women's clothing and hats, Can be crafted from the crafting list or the workbench. Note that since male and female characters have different sized skeletal mesh, male and female clothes are not compatible with each other.
- Added "Destroyer" grenade launcher, crafted at the workbench, with unlimited ammunition and powerful launch speed, with the ability to destroy the world.
- Added more types of resources and weapons that can be purchased from native NPC
- Added Korean and Japanese, Portuguese support
- LOD optimization of rock, plant, coral, shell, character clothes and other models, reduce static mesh drawing, reduce graphics card usage, and improve frame rate
- A large number of texture material optimizations, increase the maximum texture streaming pool, and reduce the memory usage.
- Lifting the limit can only build 6 floors, and now it is possible to build buildings of unlimited height.
- Add mouse sensitivity setting option in control settings
- Added Ambient Sound Control Settings option to set ambient volume for thunderstorms and ocean
- Reduced hunger and thirst speed
- Increased the speed of fast swimming
- Aquarium, table and chair furniture can also be placed on the ground
- Decreases player's fall damage
- Display the player's steam nickname on the screen, and you can see the location of the partners
- Increased the character's maximum load and the maximum stacking amount of bullets
- Injured players will show bandages on their legs
- Modified that the server name must be entered to create a server, When the server is full of players, the server cannot be searched
- Fixed sea creatures swimming out of the water
- Some character animation improvements
Eden Island update for 6 November 2022
v1.1 New male character and clothes crafting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
