Patch 0.28.0

Humans vs Knights
- The Halloween event has ended, the zombie apocalypse is replaced with knight sieges.
- Knights must capture a town to be able to build.
- Knights can build Bandit Camps that periodically spawns Knights.
- Knights have access to Matchlocks and Iron Equipment.
- Queen Beatrice will reward players for recapturing their towns from the Knights, if she is still alive.
- A round begins and progresses as long as there is a player in-game.
Changes:
- Players only get building blocked when the attacker is within a town's radius as it affected the player even in other towns.
- Merchants no longer sell berries, cotton and stone as players weren't farming their own.
- Pack Horse spawns with lesser gold and berries to reduce the viability of creating alts to accumulate resources.
- Income and wages are processed every 3 minutes so that player need not wait too long for their income.
- Books show skill rank perks in detail so players can make informed decisions when progressing into education.
- Added adaptive war music when in combat.
- Needs degenerate at a slower pace.
Fixes:
- Villagers continuously running around when trying to pray at an altar.
- Items not being wiped when a round ended.
- Pressing unstuck respawning with low HP.
- No sound produced when jumping.
