Coronation update for 6 November 2022

Patch 0.28.0

Patch 0.28.0

Build 9879860

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Humans vs Knights

  • The Halloween event has ended, the zombie apocalypse is replaced with knight sieges.
  • Knights must capture a town to be able to build.
  • Knights can build Bandit Camps that periodically spawns Knights.
  • Knights have access to Matchlocks and Iron Equipment.
  • Queen Beatrice will reward players for recapturing their towns from the Knights, if she is still alive.
  • A round begins and progresses as long as there is a player in-game.

Changes:

  • Players only get building blocked when the attacker is within a town's radius as it affected the player even in other towns.
  • Merchants no longer sell berries, cotton and stone as players weren't farming their own.
  • Pack Horse spawns with lesser gold and berries to reduce the viability of creating alts to accumulate resources.
  • Income and wages are processed every 3 minutes so that player need not wait too long for their income.
  • Books show skill rank perks in detail so players can make informed decisions when progressing into education.
  • Added adaptive war music when in combat.
  • Needs degenerate at a slower pace.

Fixes:

  • Villagers continuously running around when trying to pray at an altar.
  • Items not being wiped when a round ended.
  • Pressing unstuck respawning with low HP.
  • No sound produced when jumping.

Changed files in this update

Coronation Content Depot 1649921
