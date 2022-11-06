 Skip to content

BATTLE GEAR update for 6 November 2022

Bug Fix 11/06

Share · View all patches · Build 9879812

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add Market Manual Close Button, Modifying the Convenience of Market, Follower drop off point modification Point, Lower Special Weapons Market Prices, Stage6 Movie Bug Fix, Change lobby map floor texture, raise stage 1 material field texture, Player animation (on board) Modify the part where the hand shape changes

