Add Market Manual Close Button, Modifying the Convenience of Market, Follower drop off point modification Point, Lower Special Weapons Market Prices, Stage6 Movie Bug Fix, Change lobby map floor texture, raise stage 1 material field texture, Player animation (on board) Modify the part where the hand shape changes
BATTLE GEAR update for 6 November 2022
Bug Fix 11/06
Patchnotes via Steam Community
