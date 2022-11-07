Bug Fixes & DLC Prep

Balance Changes
- Time allowed between table nudges has been decreased from 1 second to 0.7 seconds. Meaning you can now nudge the table more often.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug when removing the ball from the table using the pause menu would make the LCD/In-game score screen disappear.
- Fixed collision issues with the sidewalk poles on Hectic Highway.
- Fixed an issue with score text formatting on Odd One Out & Memory Matcher.
- Fixed an issue where Odd One Out & Memory Matcher did not use the appropriate table announcers.
DLC Related
- The new tables have been added to the level select and leaderboard screens.
- The new ball has been added to the character select screen
- This was done in preparation for the launch of the DLC, next week.
