Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 7 November 2022

Bug Fixes & DLC Prep

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 7 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes

  • Time allowed between table nudges has been decreased from 1 second to 0.7 seconds. Meaning you can now nudge the table more often.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when removing the ball from the table using the pause menu would make the LCD/In-game score screen disappear.
  • Fixed collision issues with the sidewalk poles on Hectic Highway.
  • Fixed an issue with score text formatting on Odd One Out & Memory Matcher.
  • Fixed an issue where Odd One Out & Memory Matcher did not use the appropriate table announcers.
  • The new tables have been added to the level select and leaderboard screens.
  • The new ball has been added to the character select screen
  • This was done in preparation for the launch of the DLC, next week.

Survey

Please help me shape the game's future by taking part in this incredibly short anonymous survey!

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdHm6_A7C0K8avJaJRqxlzQuUMozFVaQ-VMQ5WqhbtMuCYNpA/viewform?usp=sf_link

