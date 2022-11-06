- Introducing Scenarios - Play a predefined unit layout on Premium maps.
- Removed CP requirement for Premium content - All content avaliable without need for CP, but still respecting XP-tier system.
- Minor bug fixes.
Mobile Soldiers: Plastic Army update for 6 November 2022
3.3.30
Patchnotes via Steam Community
