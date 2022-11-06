 Skip to content

Mobile Soldiers: Plastic Army update for 6 November 2022

3.3.30

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introducing Scenarios - Play a predefined unit layout on Premium maps.
  • Removed CP requirement for Premium content - All content avaliable without need for CP, but still respecting XP-tier system.
  • Minor bug fixes.

