Black Forest update for 6 November 2022

Small Update

Build 9879488

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Shader/texture issue with some house roofs
  • Added more voiceover dialog to Children's Tales (first part now has audio throughout)
  • Reduced wander distance on animals, so they don't go out of the pen so often
  • Also added fence borders on animal pens, as well to stop animals from wandering outside
  • Monsters now spawn a bit later in the night, for better dramatic tension and to give peasants more time to get home
  • Minor text updates

