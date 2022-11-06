- Fixed: Shader/texture issue with some house roofs
- Added more voiceover dialog to Children's Tales (first part now has audio throughout)
- Reduced wander distance on animals, so they don't go out of the pen so often
- Also added fence borders on animal pens, as well to stop animals from wandering outside
- Monsters now spawn a bit later in the night, for better dramatic tension and to give peasants more time to get home
- Minor text updates
Black Forest update for 6 November 2022
Small Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
