 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 6 November 2022

V0.7.7 Value adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 9879454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [New Artifact] Mage's new artifact: At the end of the round, if it is in the casting state, turn a random card in the hand into a gold card
  • [New Artifact] Warrior New Artifact: For every 3 equipment cards used, put a random equipment gold card into the hand.
  • [Logic optimization] During the battle, it will not be saved, it will only be saved after clearing the level
  • [Logical optimization] Remove the two initial artifacts from the drop pool, they will not drop, they can only be obtained at the beginning
  • [Card Removal] Deleted Warrior's Equipment Card - Blade of Greed
  • [Card removal] Deleted the mage's equipment card - magic wand
  • [Card removal] Delete the Voidwalker equipment card - Warp Blade
  • [Bug Fix] The bug that Voidwalker's Void Claw will drop
  • [BUG fix] Only one of the save files will be deleted after customs clearance
  • [New function] (BOSS exclusive passive) New BOSS passive: every time you take 3 damage, purify all your units
  • [New function] Added enemy's active skill: delete a random card from the draw pile of random enemy units
  • [New function] Added enemy's active skill: delete a random card from the discard pile of random enemy units
  • [New function] Added BOSS passive: When the enemy unit shuffles, put 1 restraint card in the draw pile of all enemy units (2 cost, disappear, no other effect card)
  • [New feature] The boss in Chapter 3 and 4 has an additional exclusive passive
  • [NEW FEATURE] BOSS adds the casting skill of shifting shield and changing armor
  • [Visualization optimization] The buff of the gold card is visualized 3 times in the buff bar
  • [Visualization optimization] When the store clicks on the avatar icon, the current purchase information needs to be refreshed (whether it is sold out, whether it has enough money)
  • [Visualization optimization] Optimize the feel of drawing cards

[All the following are numerical adjustments]

  • The boss of Chapter 3 and 4 has been increased to 5 monsters
  • Vampire Sword increased from 2/10 to 5/15
  • Mana blessing cost changed from 0 to 1, starting cost -1
  • Magical Comprehension changed to this turn
  • The three equipment cards that do not interrupt spellcasting have been changed to one, and the use of attack cards and skill cards will not interrupt spellcasting
  • Voidwalker's Meta Strength skill card changed to only increase duration, not Meta Strength
  • Simple mode initial gold coins increased from 500 to 999
  • Warrior's Awakening Strike increased from 50 to 60 damage
  • Chain attack increased from 7-5 to 8-7
  • Attacking its unpreparedness increased from 8-5 to 8-7
  • Jedi Retaliation base damage increased from 5 to 10
  • Clone Slash base damage increased from 5 to 10
  • Ragnarok cost reduced from 6 to 5
  • Thunderclap base damage increased from 5 to 8
  • Death and Decay cost reduced from 5 to 3
  • Meteorite cost reduced from 3 to 1
  • Blizzard, cost reduced from 3 to 2
  • Firestorm cost reduced from 4 to 2
  • Five Thunders cost reduced from 5 to 3
  • The cost of Wild Dragon Purple Lightning has been reduced from 5 to 3, and the number of damages has been increased from 5 to 6
  • Magic flywheel, increased from 8-5 to 10-11
  • Spiral, cost reduced from 3 to 2, damage increased from 10-10 to 10-11
  • Spirit Snake Lead, damage increased from 10-10 to 10-11
  • Chain Nova, cost reduced from 2 to 1
  • Rumble, cost reduced from 3 to 2
  • The Wind Rises, damage increased from 12 to 15
  • Wind Slash, damage increased from 8-5 to 8-7
  • Great Wind Slash, damage increased from 10-10 to 13-15
  • Spotlight, cost reduced from 2 to 1
  • Flying sand and stone, cost reduced from 2 to 1
  • Focus Slash, cost decreased from 7 to 5, damage increased from 50 to 56
  • Fireball, base damage changed from 5 to 10
  • Magic Bullet Mastery, base damage changed from 5 to 15
  • Mana Cost Mastery, base damage changed from 10 to 15
  • Arcane Explosion cost reduced from 7 to 5
  • Fire Ring's burn stacks increased from 1 to 2
  • Lightning Ring damage increased from 6 to 15
  • Berserker's Armor, from a fixed gain of 2 points of armor, to gain the same amount of armor as the number of current chapters
  • Voidwalker's artifact that deals 5% of max damage has been changed from 17 seconds to 38 seconds
  • Mage's mana emerges, increasing the effect of the first launch, the base cost is 7 points, and the cost of the first launch is -3
  • Mage's magic blessing, the base cost is 1, the initial cost is -1
  • Mage's Freeze cost reduced from 3 to 2
  • Frostbolt damage increased from 5 to 7
  • Imprisonment changed from 2 Mana Imprisonment for 2 rounds to 1 Mana Imprisonment for 1 round
  • Alchemy changed from discarding 1 card to discarding 2 cards
  • Durability of Battle Berserker reduced from 5 to 3
  • The cost of King Kong Shield has been reduced from 2 to 1, and the durability has been reduced from 6 to 2
  • Durability of Berserker Armor reduced from 50 to 30
  • Broadsword's meta strength reduced from 10 to 5
  • Dragon Slayer's meta strength reduced from 15 to 10
  • Warrior's low-level armor penetration plus the entry of the first cost -1

Changed files in this update

Depot 1880161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link