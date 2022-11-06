V0.7.7 Value adjustment

- [New Artifact] Mage's new artifact: At the end of the round, if it is in the casting state, turn a random card in the hand into a gold card
- [New Artifact] Warrior New Artifact: For every 3 equipment cards used, put a random equipment gold card into the hand.
- [Logic optimization] During the battle, it will not be saved, it will only be saved after clearing the level
- [Logical optimization] Remove the two initial artifacts from the drop pool, they will not drop, they can only be obtained at the beginning
- [Card Removal] Deleted Warrior's Equipment Card - Blade of Greed
- [Card removal] Deleted the mage's equipment card - magic wand
- [Card removal] Delete the Voidwalker equipment card - Warp Blade
- [Bug Fix] The bug that Voidwalker's Void Claw will drop
- [BUG fix] Only one of the save files will be deleted after customs clearance
- [New function] (BOSS exclusive passive) New BOSS passive: every time you take 3 damage, purify all your units
- [New function] Added enemy's active skill: delete a random card from the draw pile of random enemy units
- [New function] Added enemy's active skill: delete a random card from the discard pile of random enemy units
- [New function] Added BOSS passive: When the enemy unit shuffles, put 1 restraint card in the draw pile of all enemy units (2 cost, disappear, no other effect card)
- [New feature] The boss in Chapter 3 and 4 has an additional exclusive passive
- [NEW FEATURE] BOSS adds the casting skill of shifting shield and changing armor
- [Visualization optimization] The buff of the gold card is visualized 3 times in the buff bar
- [Visualization optimization] When the store clicks on the avatar icon, the current purchase information needs to be refreshed (whether it is sold out, whether it has enough money)
- [Visualization optimization] Optimize the feel of drawing cards
[All the following are numerical adjustments]
- The boss of Chapter 3 and 4 has been increased to 5 monsters
- Vampire Sword increased from 2/10 to 5/15
- Mana blessing cost changed from 0 to 1, starting cost -1
- Magical Comprehension changed to this turn
- The three equipment cards that do not interrupt spellcasting have been changed to one, and the use of attack cards and skill cards will not interrupt spellcasting
- Voidwalker's Meta Strength skill card changed to only increase duration, not Meta Strength
- Simple mode initial gold coins increased from 500 to 999
- Warrior's Awakening Strike increased from 50 to 60 damage
- Chain attack increased from 7-5 to 8-7
- Attacking its unpreparedness increased from 8-5 to 8-7
- Jedi Retaliation base damage increased from 5 to 10
- Clone Slash base damage increased from 5 to 10
- Ragnarok cost reduced from 6 to 5
- Thunderclap base damage increased from 5 to 8
- Death and Decay cost reduced from 5 to 3
- Meteorite cost reduced from 3 to 1
- Blizzard, cost reduced from 3 to 2
- Firestorm cost reduced from 4 to 2
- Five Thunders cost reduced from 5 to 3
- The cost of Wild Dragon Purple Lightning has been reduced from 5 to 3, and the number of damages has been increased from 5 to 6
- Magic flywheel, increased from 8-5 to 10-11
- Spiral, cost reduced from 3 to 2, damage increased from 10-10 to 10-11
- Spirit Snake Lead, damage increased from 10-10 to 10-11
- Chain Nova, cost reduced from 2 to 1
- Rumble, cost reduced from 3 to 2
- The Wind Rises, damage increased from 12 to 15
- Wind Slash, damage increased from 8-5 to 8-7
- Great Wind Slash, damage increased from 10-10 to 13-15
- Spotlight, cost reduced from 2 to 1
- Flying sand and stone, cost reduced from 2 to 1
- Focus Slash, cost decreased from 7 to 5, damage increased from 50 to 56
- Fireball, base damage changed from 5 to 10
- Magic Bullet Mastery, base damage changed from 5 to 15
- Mana Cost Mastery, base damage changed from 10 to 15
- Arcane Explosion cost reduced from 7 to 5
- Fire Ring's burn stacks increased from 1 to 2
- Lightning Ring damage increased from 6 to 15
- Berserker's Armor, from a fixed gain of 2 points of armor, to gain the same amount of armor as the number of current chapters
- Voidwalker's artifact that deals 5% of max damage has been changed from 17 seconds to 38 seconds
- Mage's mana emerges, increasing the effect of the first launch, the base cost is 7 points, and the cost of the first launch is -3
- Mage's magic blessing, the base cost is 1, the initial cost is -1
- Mage's Freeze cost reduced from 3 to 2
- Frostbolt damage increased from 5 to 7
- Imprisonment changed from 2 Mana Imprisonment for 2 rounds to 1 Mana Imprisonment for 1 round
- Alchemy changed from discarding 1 card to discarding 2 cards
- Durability of Battle Berserker reduced from 5 to 3
- The cost of King Kong Shield has been reduced from 2 to 1, and the durability has been reduced from 6 to 2
- Durability of Berserker Armor reduced from 50 to 30
- Broadsword's meta strength reduced from 10 to 5
- Dragon Slayer's meta strength reduced from 15 to 10
- Warrior's low-level armor penetration plus the entry of the first cost -1
Changed files in this update