Squirrelmageddon! update for 6 November 2022

v1.07.366 - Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9879426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • END: Halloween masks now off
  • FIX: 'sudden death' squirrel attacks
  • FIX: mega squirrel objective icon
  • NEW: experimental championship map 'Squirrel Maze' available under Special Event maps

