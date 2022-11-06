- END: Halloween masks now off
- FIX: 'sudden death' squirrel attacks
- FIX: mega squirrel objective icon
- NEW: experimental championship map 'Squirrel Maze' available under Special Event maps
Squirrelmageddon! update for 6 November 2022
v1.07.366 - Hotfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update