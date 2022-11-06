 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stardeus update for 6 November 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.121 (2022.11.06)

Share · View all patches · Build 9879403 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.6.121 (2022.11.06)

  • [Feature] Add Jukebox device and Entertainment research branch
  • [Feature] Add recreational activity: Use Jukebox
  • [Balance] Move Treadmill research node under Entertainment
  • [Balance] Generate Merchants with larger inventory
  • [UI/UX] Unbind Arrow keys from default UI navigation
  • [UI/UX] Add multiple small improvements to Merchant Trade UI
  • [UI/UX] Ctrl + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add 100% of the item
  • [UI/UX] Shift + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add 50% of the item
  • [UI/UX] Alt + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add x1 of the item
  • [UI/UX] Ctrl + clicking arrows in the Research Queue will move the item to topmost / bottommost position
  • [Bug] Fix Workout would not set the mood effect duration correctly
  • [Bug] Fix relocating a Stasis Pod would trigger stasis pod story events
  • [Bug] Fix relocating a Stasis Pod would create the relocation ghost as immutable (preventing the relocation task from succeeding)
  • [Bug] Add extra checks to prevent generating a merchant with blank inventory
  • [Bug] Fix Achievements on Steam would only unlock after reloading the game
  • [Bug] Add extra diagnostics for troubleshooting why some Achievements won't unlock for some players (i.e Joy Ride)
  • [Bug] Fix newly added stock market items without prior history would end up getting an internal error when attempting to render a chart
  • [Bug] Fix trying to sell a being without equipment (i.e. a pet) would fail the transaction (since the last patch)

Changed files in this update

Stardeus Prod Win64 Depot 1380916
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Linux Depot 1380917
  • Loading history…
Stardeus Prod Mac Depot 1380918
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link