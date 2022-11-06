Patch notes: v0.6.121 (2022.11.06)

v0.6.121 (2022.11.06)
- [Feature] Add Jukebox device and Entertainment research branch
- [Feature] Add recreational activity: Use Jukebox
- [Balance] Move Treadmill research node under Entertainment
- [Balance] Generate Merchants with larger inventory
- [UI/UX] Unbind Arrow keys from default UI navigation
- [UI/UX] Add multiple small improvements to Merchant Trade UI
- [UI/UX] Ctrl + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add 100% of the item
- [UI/UX] Shift + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add 50% of the item
- [UI/UX] Alt + clicking "Select" in Merchant Trade UI will add x1 of the item
- [UI/UX] Ctrl + clicking arrows in the Research Queue will move the item to topmost / bottommost position
- [Bug] Fix Workout would not set the mood effect duration correctly
- [Bug] Fix relocating a Stasis Pod would trigger stasis pod story events
- [Bug] Fix relocating a Stasis Pod would create the relocation ghost as immutable (preventing the relocation task from succeeding)
- [Bug] Add extra checks to prevent generating a merchant with blank inventory
- [Bug] Fix Achievements on Steam would only unlock after reloading the game
- [Bug] Add extra diagnostics for troubleshooting why some Achievements won't unlock for some players (i.e Joy Ride)
- [Bug] Fix newly added stock market items without prior history would end up getting an internal error when attempting to render a chart
- [Bug] Fix trying to sell a being without equipment (i.e. a pet) would fail the transaction (since the last patch)
Changed files in this update