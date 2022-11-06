 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 6 November 2022

Patch 19

Patch 19

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: Serpent Wand, with skill Poison Breath.
  • Sound: Jumping/landing now has armour sound if wearing knight's boots.
  • Balance: All wands attack projectile range was increased by 33% but also their attack stamina cost increased by 50%.
  • Bug Fix: Main bone on main character now rotates correctly again.
  • Bug Fix: After player attacks with swords now animations finish correctly.
  • Bug Fix: On wands second attack combo attack, now stamina is deducted correctly if dual-wielding.
  • Bug Fix: Stamina is deducted correctly when attacking with in air and dual wielding with wands or swords.
  • Bug Fix: Forest Skeleton poison cloud no longer blocks projectiles
  • Improvement: Yamato Katana's skill renamed to Haste Slash

