Patch version 0.5.07b (Beta Branch)

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback and bug reports for the beta.
Changelog for version 0.5.07b
- Added endless tier modifiers for Act 4
- Reworked a few Jackal Priest skills
- Reworked a few Banker skills
- Reworked Fallen Spear relic a bit
- Reworked Malpractice distortion
- Reworked three stance skills into Bonus Actions: Linebacker's Blitz Stance and Zone Defense, and Monk's Zen Trance
- Changed Demon Shield priority so it's the first effect to block damage instead of the last
- More balance adjustments for Act 4 final boss
- Added status icon for Lv 2 Undeterred passive to show the character will heal when hit with a debuff in battle
- Enemy HellBriar's Entangle skill can no longer be resisted
- Chef's Hearty Meal effect is no longer dispellable
- Fixed Metabolism and Haste Time Break effects being dispellable
- Fixed Cursed's Rekindle being dispellable
- Fixed Spellblade's Arcane Conduit being dispellable
- Fixed Sentinel's Forcefield being dispellable
- Fixed Melodic Score relic not working properly
- Fixed General's Command charge not resetting after battle
- Fixed Secret Service's Return Fire lv 2 MP reduction not working properly
- Actually fixed Firefighter's Heroism stacks being lost when a summon died
- Reduced glow effects on map screen outside of the player's current location, to help improve rendering performance on longer maps
- Fixed some caching issues that could lead to performance drop in battle with certain calculation intensive effects
