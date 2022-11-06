 Skip to content

Time Break Chronicles update for 6 November 2022

Patch version 0.5.07b (Beta Branch)

Patch version 0.5.07b (Beta Branch) · Last edited by Wendy

This patch includes more fixes and balance adjustments based on recent feedback and bug reports for the beta.

Changelog for version 0.5.07b

  • Added endless tier modifiers for Act 4
  • Reworked a few Jackal Priest skills
  • Reworked a few Banker skills
  • Reworked Fallen Spear relic a bit
  • Reworked Malpractice distortion
  • Reworked three stance skills into Bonus Actions: Linebacker's Blitz Stance and Zone Defense, and Monk's Zen Trance
  • Changed Demon Shield priority so it's the first effect to block damage instead of the last
  • More balance adjustments for Act 4 final boss
  • Added status icon for Lv 2 Undeterred passive to show the character will heal when hit with a debuff in battle
  • Enemy HellBriar's Entangle skill can no longer be resisted
  • Chef's Hearty Meal effect is no longer dispellable
  • Fixed Metabolism and Haste Time Break effects being dispellable
  • Fixed Cursed's Rekindle being dispellable
  • Fixed Spellblade's Arcane Conduit being dispellable
  • Fixed Sentinel's Forcefield being dispellable
  • Fixed Melodic Score relic not working properly
  • Fixed General's Command charge not resetting after battle
  • Fixed Secret Service's Return Fire lv 2 MP reduction not working properly
  • Actually fixed Firefighter's Heroism stacks being lost when a summon died
  • Reduced glow effects on map screen outside of the player's current location, to help improve rendering performance on longer maps
  • Fixed some caching issues that could lead to performance drop in battle with certain calculation intensive effects

