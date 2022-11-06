0.17.5 (November 6) hotfix
Fixes:
- fixed a user reported hunter token crash
- fixed a user reported mercenary waypoint crash
- fixed user reported potential crash @ game start due to high prosperity
- fixed a rare user reported garrison size of 0 crash
