 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rising Lords update for 6 November 2022

0.17.5 (November 6) hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9878970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.17.5 (November 6) hotfix

Fixes:

  • fixed a user reported hunter token crash
  • fixed a user reported mercenary waypoint crash
  • fixed user reported potential crash @ game start due to high prosperity
  • fixed a rare user reported garrison size of 0 crash

Changed files in this update

Rising Lords Content Depot 835651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link