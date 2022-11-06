Added in code to force the application license to call and circumvent the page login
Seperated a depot for the extra add on install files + sample layouts
Added in a premade layout for hitbox
Light It Up update for 6 November 2022
Update notes for 6th Nov 2022
Changed files in this update