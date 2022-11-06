- Renting first house now saves.
- Receive a higher level of sleep buff from the bed in the first house.
- Fixed issue with web browser on built computers not closing when exiting to the main menu.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 6 November 2022
First House Fix
