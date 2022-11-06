A camera that rotates around the course has been added (8 keys).
Add camera auto-switching mode (period (.) key) key)
Course is drawn on the title screen.
Fixed some bugs in editing.
Marble on Rails update for 6 November 2022
1.0.4 (20221106)
