Added touch points for ps4 and ps5 controllers.
Added thumb stick highlight dead-zones.
Reworked camera system.
Added controller position option.
Added gyro scale option.
Added gyro recenter button combo.
Hopefully color issue with latest AMD drivers.
other fixes and optimizations.
3d controller overlay update for 6 November 2022
Update notes for v1.04
Added touch points for ps4 and ps5 controllers.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update