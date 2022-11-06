 Skip to content

3d controller overlay update for 6 November 2022

Update notes for v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9878594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added touch points for ps4 and ps5 controllers.
Added thumb stick highlight dead-zones.
Reworked camera system.
Added controller position option.
Added gyro scale option.
Added gyro recenter button combo.
Hopefully color issue with latest AMD drivers.
other fixes and optimizations.

