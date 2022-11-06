 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 6 November 2022

Ver 1.07 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented investment in INT drinks.
Fixed a bug that made jump blocks inoperable at a low rate.
Balance adjustment: impregnation room x 5, drain room x 5, whorehouse x 3.

