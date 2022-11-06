- Door to sell your vehicle no longer hits the vehicle.
- Fixed issue with vehicles not accepting a new passenger door after removing one.
- Fixed issue with furniture stacking in inventory.
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 6 November 2022
