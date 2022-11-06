 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 6 November 2022

Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9878325

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Door to sell your vehicle no longer hits the vehicle.
  • Fixed issue with vehicles not accepting a new passenger door after removing one.
  • Fixed issue with furniture stacking in inventory.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2142031
