 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 6 November 2022

Update 0.20.15 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9878299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Error loading or crashes during some saved games that were saved while using certain mods that increased floating resource capacities but are now deactivated, uninstalled, or modified to reduce resource capacities. (COS-1592)

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link