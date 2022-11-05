 Skip to content

残世界的鸢尾花 update for 5 November 2022

pc_v1.1.1 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

pc_v1.1.1 20221106
1、增加了LICENSE文件。
2、修复了成就提示消息窗口的弹出位置。
3、保留了控制台，按F12调出。
4、去掉了开始界面右下角版本号文字，现在可在控制台查看版本号输出信息。
5、现在按下键盘Shift+Tab键可在游戏中调出Steam界面。



