pc_v1.1.1 Update

pc_v1.1.1 20221106
1、增加了LICENSE文件。
2、修复了成就提示消息窗口的弹出位置。
3、保留了控制台，按F12调出。
4、去掉了开始界面右下角版本号文字，现在可在控制台查看版本号输出信息。
5、现在按下键盘Shift+Tab键可在游戏中调出Steam界面。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
pc_v1.1.1 20221106
1、增加了LICENSE文件。
2、修复了成就提示消息窗口的弹出位置。
3、保留了控制台，按F12调出。
4、去掉了开始界面右下角版本号文字，现在可在控制台查看版本号输出信息。
5、现在按下键盘Shift+Tab键可在游戏中调出Steam界面。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update