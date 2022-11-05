 Skip to content

Lighten Up update for 5 November 2022

V1.01

Build 9877936

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an exit button to the game with an on-hover tooltip that lets players know the game will save on exit. The game already auto-saved even on a force close (ie. alt+f4) but I added this explicit button so first-time players aren't confused about whether or not the game will save if they exit
  • Fixed a bug with the level select button not being clickable when it first unlocks and requiring a game restart to become clickable

