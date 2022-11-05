 Skip to content

Relapse update for 5 November 2022

v1.1.11

Build 9877832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch Notes for v1.1.11

New:

  • Added text next to hazard icons on world map that contains the debuff stack count if you want into it.
  • Visual feedback added to cards that can’t be played from not enough AP

Changes:

  • “X” ability cards can be played with 0 AP if you have the ‘X ability + 1’ trinket.

Fixes:

  • Changed several generic enemy attack elements to physical, as some were unintentionally triggering shock debuff on attack due to being the incorrect element type.
  • Fixed an issue that was always casting Shriek with Crab summon, instead of replacing 1 skill when upgrading Crab summon ability in talent tree.
  • Fixed an issue that was always casting Frighten with Bat summon, instead of replacing 1 skill when upgrading Bat summon ability in talent tree.
  • Fixed an issue where ‘PAUSE’ text wasn’t being localized and not displaying the correct glyphs in other languages.

