Patch Notes for v1.1.11
New:
- Added text next to hazard icons on world map that contains the debuff stack count if you want into it.
- Visual feedback added to cards that can’t be played from not enough AP
Changes:
- “X” ability cards can be played with 0 AP if you have the ‘X ability + 1’ trinket.
Fixes:
- Changed several generic enemy attack elements to physical, as some were unintentionally triggering shock debuff on attack due to being the incorrect element type.
- Fixed an issue that was always casting Shriek with Crab summon, instead of replacing 1 skill when upgrading Crab summon ability in talent tree.
- Fixed an issue that was always casting Frighten with Bat summon, instead of replacing 1 skill when upgrading Bat summon ability in talent tree.
- Fixed an issue where ‘PAUSE’ text wasn’t being localized and not displaying the correct glyphs in other languages.
