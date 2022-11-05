- Fixed a bug that caused the new Teleport spell to have 0 sec cooldown for all heroes but Procellus.
- Fixed that the cursor icon for the new Teleport spell did not disappear on level victory.
Mage and Monsters update for 5 November 2022
Patch 1.2b and 1.2c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
