Mage and Monsters update for 5 November 2022

Patch 1.2b and 1.2c

Patch 1.2b and 1.2c

Build 9877814

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that caused the new Teleport spell to have 0 sec cooldown for all heroes but Procellus.
  • Fixed that the cursor icon for the new Teleport spell did not disappear on level victory.

