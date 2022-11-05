- Arrow indicator on the first door no longer resets on reload.
- Fixed issue with some vehicle parts falling off on reload.
- Fixed issue with passenger doors and rear passenger side doors not detaching properly
- Fixed collision issue between garage doors and vehicles when opening doors.
- Trailer will unhitch if you reset you vehicle with a trailer attached.
- Trailer will unhitch if you enter the cage to sell your vehicle. You can't sell trailers anyway. (:
Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 5 November 2022
Fix
Changed files in this update