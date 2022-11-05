 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HellEscape update for 5 November 2022

Balance, new content, and bugfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 9877716 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Skip' power up.
  • Added 'Storm Master' power up.
  • Added 'Power Shield' power up.
  • Added 'Amazon' class.
  • Added skills: Impale, Animal Domination.
  • Added 'tags' to enemies data in Bestiary.
  • Added minor damage to Curse ability.
  • Added sound effect to Curse.
  • Made magnet powerup stronger.
  • Slightly improved IO graphics.
  • Added Gems - for now they just give gold.
  • Improved the Dice artifact.
  • Added grace time after stage end to prevent accidental clicks.
  • Change the way distance affect volume when near screen edges.
  • Fixed bug with main menu background layers.
  • Changed gamepad controls so that left stick is walking, right stick is looking only, but doesn't work while walking.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2135031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link