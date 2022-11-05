- Added 'Skip' power up.
- Added 'Storm Master' power up.
- Added 'Power Shield' power up.
- Added 'Amazon' class.
- Added skills: Impale, Animal Domination.
- Added 'tags' to enemies data in Bestiary.
- Added minor damage to Curse ability.
- Added sound effect to Curse.
- Made magnet powerup stronger.
- Slightly improved IO graphics.
- Added Gems - for now they just give gold.
- Improved the Dice artifact.
- Added grace time after stage end to prevent accidental clicks.
- Change the way distance affect volume when near screen edges.
- Fixed bug with main menu background layers.
- Changed gamepad controls so that left stick is walking, right stick is looking only, but doesn't work while walking.
HellEscape update for 5 November 2022
Balance, new content, and bugfix!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
