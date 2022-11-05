 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nodrog's Fortress update for 5 November 2022

V1.075 Minor Update, Camera Pass, and Pathfinding Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9877584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not much to see here!

  • I took another pass at the camera controls. There should be less to no unnecessary cuts between rounds and at other events now.
  • Pathfinding received some love for a couple edge cases.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1753382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link