V1.075 Minor Update, Camera Pass, and Pathfinding Fixes

Not much to see here!
- I took another pass at the camera controls. There should be less to no unnecessary cuts between rounds and at other events now.
- Pathfinding received some love for a couple edge cases.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Not much to see here!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update