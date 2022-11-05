 Skip to content

Wizards update for 5 November 2022

Improved Matchmaking, Bot Battles, Spell Reworks, and more!

Wizards update for 5 November 2022

Hey all you Wizards! We've got some new stuff and we think you'll like it ːsteamhappyː

Patch 18 Notes

New!

  • Normal Matchmaking will now queue you against bots if it can't find anyone. The difficulty of the bots will increase depending on how many spells you have unlocked and how many matches you have played. Experienced players be warned >:)
  • Blizzard has been replaced with a new Yeti spell. Anyone who had Blizzard unlocked will have 250 essence refunded when they login.
  • Chat messages can now be seen briefly even when the chat box is closed. This can be turned off in the options.
  • Arcane Vision has been reworked! It now lets you craft a custom spell that you can cast a single time.
  • New "Arcane Visions" gamemode has been added temporarily. This gamemode's arcane vision is completely unlocked, allowing you to create really crazy combinations. Have fun!

Small Additions

  • Added some more achievements
  • Beard color now matches hair color
  • Bots now take their turn all at once to speed up gameplay

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed target indicator being red when it shouldn't be
  • Fixed undead wizards not working all the time
  • Fixed camera going crazy on smaller maps
  • Fixed workshop map creator names not always appearing
  • Fixed "select one of three" UI not being centered on larger monitors

As always we would love to hear your feedback.
Come join our [Discord](discord.gg/wizards) or post on the steam discussion boards!

