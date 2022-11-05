Patch notes v.152.33

- Now the key combination on how to harvest is written in the description of the selected object:
- Moved the upper shift point of the item info popup, possibly on ultra-wide monitors the info window could be cut off at the top (thanks to the hater for the feedback on this, what doesn't kill you - makes you stronger!)
- Added a signal effect when an allied bot dies (a red signal will fly to the player, without sound)
- (Enemy mode only) Added a new item: Infected Chip - This chip drops from any enemy object, it has a 40% chance that it will drop
- Now the settings menu can be opened during the game, hallelujah!
- Corrected the position of the cursor when you control the robots, hit the target more accurately!
- During precision control of robots, when you hover over other summon buttons, the camera range is no longer affected
- (Enemy mode only) Now, as a reward for the last stage of the game, you will be able to create enemy mortars and enemy spawners, have fun all you like
- Improved appearance of the output pointer for the smelter
- Improved appearance of the output pointer for the branch extractor
