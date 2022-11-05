 Skip to content

Welcome To The Backrooms update for 5 November 2022

Early Access v1.0.29

5 November 2022

  • Added a new way to enter level 1
  • Decreased environmental buzz in level 0 (I know it was annoying)
  • Added more wall art to level 0 to guide new players
  • Removed sanity indicator (now just visuals)
  • Added hunger

