Periphery update for 5 November 2022

Update November 5th.

Build 9877410

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bonuses for the colonization of the Earth are introduced into the game:
  • if you colonize the Earth at least once, then all your colonies will permanently have a 5% bonus to productivity.
  • if you have a colony on Earth and its influence is greater than zero, then all your colonies on other planets have a 10% bonus to productivity.
  • if you are a tyrant on Earth, then all your colonies have a 15% bonus to productivity.
  • if the governor of the Earth, then all your colonies have a 20% bonus to productivity.
  1. Tower attack range increased to 17.

