Update November 5th.

- Bonuses for the colonization of the Earth are introduced into the game:
- if you colonize the Earth at least once, then all your colonies will permanently have a 5% bonus to productivity.
- if you have a colony on Earth and its influence is greater than zero, then all your colonies on other planets have a 10% bonus to productivity.
- if you are a tyrant on Earth, then all your colonies have a 15% bonus to productivity.
- if the governor of the Earth, then all your colonies have a 20% bonus to productivity.
- Tower attack range increased to 17.
