So as the replays grow longer it makes sense to be able to skip to a certain part you'd like to see.

This is now possible albeit only in one direction.

(Jumping to arbitrary replay timestamps would have been an immense undertaking and might've also forcecd me to invalidate current replays.)

Using the left and the up arrow during a replay you can skip ahead either 10 seconds or 60 seconds respectively.

I hope this helps!

Cheers

Jan