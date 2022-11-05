 Skip to content

King of the Hat update for 5 November 2022

Patch Notes 0.98.22 - Kidcat balance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 0.98.22
November 5, 2022

Kidcat balance

  • Adjusted her hat physics

  • Added the ability to jack hammer by holding down

  • Added a super bounce when pressing A while jack hammering

  • Adjusted her jump heights

  • Minor bug fixes

