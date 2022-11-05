Patch Notes 0.98.22 - Kidcat balance

Patch Notes 0.98.22
Patch Notes 0.98.22
November 5, 2022
Kidcat balance
Adjusted her hat physics
Added the ability to jack hammer by holding down
Added a super bounce when pressing A while jack hammering
Adjusted her jump heights
Minor bug fixes
