BHSI 2.9.9.0 Update Dialogue：
New Content
- Achievement System
The Achievement System will be unlocked during the game, which can be checked in the Hoop Menu. Currently available are:
Achievements of the chapters
Achievements of the Threamls
Achievements of collection of keywords
Achievements of the skills
Hidden Achievements
If you want to know all the achievement details(including the hidden achievement), you can download the appendix on our Patreon.https://www.patreon.com/BlackHoops
- Dialogue History
You can easily check the former dialogues of the characters, just press the [P] button during the conversation.
- Record of game data
Recording all kinds of data of the game, which can be viewed in the Hoop Menu.
- Mini game [Bathroom] is available
Go to Reality - Bathroom, and click [Bath](The [Adult] mode should be on).
- Gallery: Nadd
This new CG can be seen, as long as you go to the prison after finishing chapter [Extreme](The [Adult] mode should be on).
- The UI of the Hoop Menu has been redone.
The skills are available to use now. Move the mouse pointer to the [+] button to check the skill description.
- Add summary of the storylines
Move the mouse pointer to the connected point of the storylines to check the chapter description.
- New saving mechanics
Add auto-save. Add save point to the script
To avoiding image display issue, manually saving will use the recently save point.
- New music and environmental sound effect
Add background music to the room in reality
Add background music to the castle of Ironstone
Add environmental sound to the other scenes
- Some other new contents
The system will notice the player about the stamina when the data changes.
Add a conversation with Ernest in chapter Conflict.
Add a feature of Uther in chapter Castletop.
Bugs fixed
- Fixed the bug where the game cannot start due to display issue of Tholord's portrait in chapter Beginning after the first round of the game.
- Fixed the bug where the game cannot start due to display issue of dialogue box in chapter Final Battle.
- Fixed the bug where clicking the continue button in title interface will cause a permanent black screen when there's no file.
- Redone most of the sound effect, which is no longer scratchy.
- Redone some of the scenes, which are smoother in the transitions.
- Redone the portrait of Tholord in reality, which will stay in motion.
- Fixed the display issue of the portrait in chapter Hesitation.
- Fixed the bug where the player is forced to get back due to no dialogue when head to Periphery in Wander.
- Redone the conversation at night in Tavern, which no longer confuses the main storyline.
Changed files in this update