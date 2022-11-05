 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BlackHoopS update for 5 November 2022

BHSI 2.9.9.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9877321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BHSI 2.9.9.0 Update Dialogue：

New Content

  • Achievement System
    The Achievement System will be unlocked during the game, which can be checked in the Hoop Menu. Currently available are:
    Achievements of the chapters
    Achievements of the Threamls
    Achievements of collection of keywords
    Achievements of the skills
    Hidden Achievements
    If you want to know all the achievement details(including the hidden achievement), you can download the appendix on our Patreon.https://www.patreon.com/BlackHoops
  • Dialogue History
    You can easily check the former dialogues of the characters, just press the [P] button during the conversation.
  • Record of game data
    Recording all kinds of data of the game, which can be viewed in the Hoop Menu.
  • Mini game [Bathroom] is available
    Go to Reality - Bathroom, and click [Bath](The [Adult] mode should be on).
  • Gallery: Nadd
    This new CG can be seen, as long as you go to the prison after finishing chapter [Extreme](The [Adult] mode should be on).
  • The UI of the Hoop Menu has been redone.
    The skills are available to use now. Move the mouse pointer to the [+] button to check the skill description.
  • Add summary of the storylines
    Move the mouse pointer to the connected point of the storylines to check the chapter description.
  • New saving mechanics
    Add auto-save. Add save point to the script
    To avoiding image display issue, manually saving will use the recently save point.
  • New music and environmental sound effect
    Add background music to the room in reality
    Add background music to the castle of Ironstone
    Add environmental sound to the other scenes
  • Some other new contents
    The system will notice the player about the stamina when the data changes.
    Add a conversation with Ernest in chapter Conflict.
    Add a feature of Uther in chapter Castletop.

Bugs fixed

  • Fixed the bug where the game cannot start due to display issue of Tholord's portrait in chapter Beginning after the first round of the game.
  • Fixed the bug where the game cannot start due to display issue of dialogue box in chapter Final Battle.
  • Fixed the bug where clicking the continue button in title interface will cause a permanent black screen when there's no file.
  • Redone most of the sound effect, which is no longer scratchy.
  • Redone some of the scenes, which are smoother in the transitions.
  • Redone the portrait of Tholord in reality, which will stay in motion.
  • Fixed the display issue of the portrait in chapter Hesitation.
  • Fixed the bug where the player is forced to get back due to no dialogue when head to Periphery in Wander.
  • Redone the conversation at night in Tavern, which no longer confuses the main storyline.

Changed files in this update

BlackHoopS Initiation Depot 937773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link