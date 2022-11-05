 Skip to content

Near Sol update for 5 November 2022

patch 2022-november-5

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Star map rotation now works correctly.
Resource generation on Earth now happens correctly
Fixed a bug that occurred when the budget deficit was too large.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1401113
