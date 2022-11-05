 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Shadow Government Simulator update for 5 November 2022

v1.0.5 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9877206 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Co-conspirators!

This quick patch includes some minor bug fixes and polish for the game as well fixing a larger bug where enemy factions would appear in early levels.

Happy Conspiring,
Rafa

Changed files in this update

Puppet Master: The Shadow Government Simulator Content Depot 1281191
  • Loading history…
Puppet Master: MacOS Depot 1281192
  • Loading history…
Puppet Master: Linux Depot 1281193
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link