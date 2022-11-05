 Skip to content

The Shadow Government Simulator: Prologue update for 5 November 2022

v1.0.5 is now live

Build 9877197 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Co-conspirators!

This patch includes some minor bug fixes and polish for the prologue

Happy Conspiring,
Rafa

