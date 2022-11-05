 Skip to content

Bastide update for 5 November 2022

Patch notes. Version 0.5.01

  • Improved campfire performance slightly.

  • Fixed campfire sit animation getting stuck.

  • Fixed campfire hide grass sizing.

  • Fixed decorations not being able to be clicked.

