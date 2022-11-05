 Skip to content

Zombie Survivors update for 5 November 2022

version 1.0.0 - Starting the transition out of Early Access

version 1.0.0 - Build 9877165

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update marks version 1.0.0. We will begin the transition out of Early Access.
Keep an eye on this page for a larger news post soon!

+Performance updates
+STEAM DECK COMPATIBILITY
+Bulk Up item added

