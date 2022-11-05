version 1.0.0 - Starting the transition out of Early Access

This update marks version 1.0.0. We will begin the transition out of Early Access.
Keep an eye on this page for a larger news post soon!
+Performance updates
+STEAM DECK COMPATIBILITY
+Bulk Up item added
