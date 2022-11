Share · View all patches · Build 9877104 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 18:09:04 UTC by Wendy

'Night Time' lighting tweaking

Barrel roll steer sensitivity tweaking (for mouse controls)

Some FX bug fixing

Some more tweaking due to feedback over the last update. And the steer sensitivity tweaking might ease some frustration with the barrel roll, let me know!

Finally, there is a new SITREP for TOP DOG 👈

That's it!