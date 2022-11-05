 Skip to content

Skullborn update for 5 November 2022

Early Access Terrain Version

Thank you for playing Skullborn!
You will now automatically use the new terrain with more biomes and trees!
if you want to access your buildings in the old terrain press the
"Join different sererver/terrain" button

